Kava Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00212490 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00028727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

