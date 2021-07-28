Kearny Financial (KRNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Kearny Financial to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $933.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.