Kernel Group Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 2nd

Kernel Group’s (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. Kernel Group had issued 26,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of KRNLU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Kernel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNLU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

