Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$33.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

