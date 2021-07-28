Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KZR opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

