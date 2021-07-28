Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

KRP stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $721.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.