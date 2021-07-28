Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,821. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

