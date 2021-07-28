Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.14

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 7133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.74.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
