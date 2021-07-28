Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.14

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 7133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

