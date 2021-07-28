Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,759 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. 43,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,399. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.