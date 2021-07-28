Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

HYLS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

