Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 117,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,614,143. The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

