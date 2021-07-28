Kinross Gold Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.87. 2,151,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,096. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

