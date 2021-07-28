Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

FRA KGX opened at €88.76 ($104.42) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.37.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

