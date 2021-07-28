Kleros Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $87.23 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

