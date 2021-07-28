Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,560.18

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 90.2% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $15,560.18 and approximately $338.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.