Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.73.

KNX stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

