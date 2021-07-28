Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.43 million.

KN stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

