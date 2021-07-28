Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.