Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,457 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFF opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

