Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,370 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

