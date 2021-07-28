Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. FMR LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Telefónica by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Telefónica by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 583,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

