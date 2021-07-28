Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEP. Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

