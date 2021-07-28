Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,985 shares of company stock worth $3,778,826. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 147,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.