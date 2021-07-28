Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Acquires 10,217 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $20,536.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 4,204 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $8,660.24.

Shares of NYSE ARC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 105,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,151. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

