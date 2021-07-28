Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,444 shares in the company, valued at $20,292,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,721 shares of company stock worth $4,192,659. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

