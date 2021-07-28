La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

LJPC stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. Analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 185,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

