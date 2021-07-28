Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Lake Shore Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Lake Shore Bancorp has increased its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LSBK stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.63. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

