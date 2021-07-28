Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX traded up $10.77 on Wednesday, reaching $633.36. 21,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.03. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

