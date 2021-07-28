Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 13th

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 170.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 190.5%.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $343.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

