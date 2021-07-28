Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.66 million and a PE ratio of -9.75. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

