Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

