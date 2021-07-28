Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 69,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,612. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.1899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

