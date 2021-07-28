Lazard (LAZ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.57. Lazard has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.