Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 668,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. Lazard’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

