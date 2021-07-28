LCX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $444,194.00 (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. LCX has a total market cap of $22.69 million and $444,194.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LCX has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One LCX coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,274,878 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

