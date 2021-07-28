Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 43,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

