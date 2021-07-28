Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $284.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.00.

NYSE:LII opened at $332.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.26. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,994,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

