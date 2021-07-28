Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.00.

LII stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.51. 6,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,230. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $259.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.26. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

