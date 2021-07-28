Liberty Latin America (LILA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LILA opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

