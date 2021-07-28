Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $2.15 price target on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDAF remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.