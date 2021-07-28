Litecoin (LTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $136.95 or 0.00345830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.