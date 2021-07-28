Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in July

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lithium Chile stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.