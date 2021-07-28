LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.91 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.15.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.