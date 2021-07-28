Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

LOB stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

