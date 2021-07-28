LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.87

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 8581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

