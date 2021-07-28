Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$103.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

L has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.88.

L opened at C$81.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$81.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.74.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

