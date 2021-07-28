Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Earnings Results

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%.

Shares of LOGI opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.40. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $66.78 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

