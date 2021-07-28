Loom Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $63.10 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00047380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.