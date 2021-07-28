Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $193.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.61 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 48,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

