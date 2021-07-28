LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.42). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 19,202 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £449.69 million and a PE ratio of 26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

