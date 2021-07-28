LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.42). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 19,202 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an "add" rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £449.69 million and a PE ratio of 26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

